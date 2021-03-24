x
ECISD approves the expansion of Austin Montessori Elementary to 6th grade

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have unanimously approved the expansion of Austin Montessori Elementary to include 6th grade. 

The Montessori Program is a choice school looks to meet the needs and interests expressed by its students. 

The school currently serves students from 3-year-old prekindergarten through 5th grade. 

The purpose for adding 6th grade is to allow students to complete a final three-year cycle at the school. 

The school sends all of its students to all six middle schools and a survey of Montessori families has revealed that 80 percent of its 5th grade families would prefer their child to go back for 6th grade. 

