ECISD approves the expansion of Austin Montessori Elementary to 6th grade

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have unanimously approved the expansion of Austin Montessori Elementary to include 6th grade.
The Montessori Program is a choice school looks to meet the needs and interests expressed by its students.
The school currently serves students from 3-year-old prekindergarten through 5th grade.
The purpose for adding 6th grade is to allow students to complete a final three-year cycle at the school.
The school sends all of its students to all six middle schools and a survey of Montessori families has revealed that 80 percent of its 5th grade families would prefer their child to go back for 6th grade.