ECISD Board of Trustees approves new performance agreements with multiple third parties

IDEA Public Schools, Third Future Schools and the Odessa Family YMCA have all completed their contract negotiations with the district.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have approved new performance agreements with third parties coming into the district.

All the votes for these third parties were unanimous except for IDEA, which was approved with a 6-1 vote. Trustee Delma Abalos was the dissenting voter.

IDEA Public Schools will join the district as an innovation partner for grades K-2nd and 6th. The IDEA campus will be located at 7300 E. Yukon Road and start up its operation for the 2021-2022 school year.

A few points in the agreement including allowed this campus to be only for ECISD students, prioritized students in the lottery next year who come from a current "F" campus and ECISD will make sure to provide transportation since IDEA would have not been able to do so.

On top of approving IDEA, the Trustees completed their contract negotiations with Third Future Schools. They will start as a Operating Partner of Ector College Prep Success Academy with ECISD on July 1, 2021.