PBTISD to stop offering remote learning to its students

After March 16, 2021, students will return to their respective campuses.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD will be stopping their remote learning starting on March 16.

They have been in a remote learning environment since August 2020 and feel that this is the time to return all their students back to campus.

PBTISD says this will help those who have fallen behind due to remote learning and help prepare everyone for the 2021-2022 school year.

Some of the reasons considered for returning back to in-person school included a decline in positive COVID-19 tests, rapid testing being available to all students and staff, and the CDC providing guidelines to help schools minimize the spread of COVID-19.