Seliger introduces bill for funding efforts towards capital construction projects

TEXAS, USA — Senator Kel Seliger has introduced a new bill that would give funding to public college capital construction projects.
The bill, SB 758, will grant $50 million to each public higher education system to use on any construction or renovation project they need.
Some people believe that the bill doesn't provide enough money to these universities.
Seliger says he feels $50 million is a balance between being fiscally responsible and providing a shot in the arm for many universities and colleges.