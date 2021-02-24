ECISD Board of Trustees approve 2021-2022 academic calendars

There are 180 instructional days for students, which qualifies the district for Additional Days School Year Summer Learning.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have unanimously approved the new 2021-2022 academic calendars.

The district calendar committee designed the calendars and provided students with 180 instructional days, which qualifies the district for funding for ECISD's Additional Days School Year Summer Learning. This summer learning program is for grades Pre-K through 5th grade.

Other special features with this new calendar include phase in for 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students. This will help 6th and 9th graders going to middle and high school get extra support and guidance.

There are also five half-day early release days built into the schedule. The district is required to instruct students a minimum of 240minutes and receive full ADA funding for the day according to the Texas Education Agency.