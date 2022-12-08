Wilson & Young student arrested for making school threat

The student faces a misdemeanor charge and school discipline.

ODESSA, Texas — A Wilson & Young Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making a school threat.

According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the 13-year-old boy threatened to get a gun and “shoot up the school.”

He was arrested for the class A misdemeanor charge of use or threat of exhibition of a firearm on campus or a bus. The school said they will also take disciplinary action against him.