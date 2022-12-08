Wilson & Young student arrested for making school threat

ODESSA, Texas —
A Wilson & Young Middle School student was arrested Thursday for making a school threat.
According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the 13-year-old boy threatened to get a gun and “shoot up the school.”
He was arrested for the class A misdemeanor charge of use or threat of exhibition of a firearm on campus or a bus. The school said they will also take disciplinary action against him.
The district reminded the public once again that these situations will be taken seriously, and appropriate action will be taken against students who make threats.