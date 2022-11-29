Bonham student arrested after threatening to bring gun to school

The 8th grade girl allegedly became angry and threatened to shoot other students.

ODESSA, Texas — Another Odessa student has been arrested for making a threat to a school.

According to ECISD, an 8th grader at Bonham Middle School became angry. She then threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students.

ECISD police arrested the girl and charged her with use of exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus.

The district is reminding parents that they take all threats and statements like this seriously and consequences will come from them.