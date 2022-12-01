x
Nimitz 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot student following 'hurtful' Snapchat messages

The district is asking parents to talk to their children about the messages they post on social media and the consequences of making a school threat.
Credit: Nimitz Middle School

ODESSA, Texas — An 8th grade boy at Nimitz Middle School has been arrested for making a threat against another student.

ECISD says the incident started when the students sent hurtful Snapchat messages to one another.

The boy then reportedly told another student that he was going to go home to get a gun and come back to the school to shoot him.

An investigation revealed the boy did make the threat and arrested and charged him with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus.

