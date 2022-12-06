Wilson & Young student arrested for threatening to shoot up the school

ECISD reports the 13-year-old girl made a threat against an administrator and the school.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reporting another student has been arrested for making a threat of violence.

According to an ECISD representative, a 13-year-old girl attending Wilson & Young Middle School threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school.

Police arrested the girl Tuesday afternoon. She is charged with threat of exhibition or use of a firearm on campus or bus.

The district is once again asking parents to discuss the consequences of these kind of threats with their children.