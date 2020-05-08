2 suspects arrested in connection to aggravated robbery

Because a gun was displayed during the robbery, MPD decided to call the SWAT team out to the apartment the two refused to exit .

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery by Midland police.

Hiawatha Crawford, 39, and Exavion Crawford, 19, were both arrested after the Midland SWAT team was called out on Wednesday.

According to Midland police, officers initially responded to the 1600 block of E. Pecan around 8 a.m.

While investigating, they reportedly found Hiawatha had contacted a homeowner working on cars at his residence.

During the contact, police say Exavion and three teens exited their vehicle and assaulted the homeowner.

According to police, one of the suspect displayed a handgun during the assault while another took a set of keys to a car the victim would be working on. After this, they fled the residence.

Both the suspect's vehicle and the stolen car were later found in the parking lot of Compass Pointe Apartments. Both named suspects reportedly live in that apartment complex.

Since a gun was displayed during the robbery, MPD decided to call out the SWAT team.

Both suspects refused to leave their apartment, leading to gas being used. Once the suspects left the apartment, they were both arrested without further incident.