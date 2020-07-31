Midland man arrested after barricading himself in apartment

Police say an elderly woman was in the apartment as well, but the man refused to let her leave until SWAT was called to the scene.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is in jail following an early morning incident Friday.

Police responded to the 3600 block of N. Midland Drive around 1:15 a.m. after a noise complaint came in.

Officer found the source of the noise was a man beating on the wall with a hammer. He was later identified as Bacilio Mendoza, 42.

Mendoza reportedly became agitated when officers arrived and antagonizing them before barricading himself inside an apartment. Police say he had a large knife in his possession as well as the hammer.

Police also said they saw an elderly woman inside the apartment trying to leave, but Mendoza refused to let her exit.

At this time, the Midland SWAT team and Negotiators were called out to the scene.

Officers managed to get the woman out, but Mendoza remained barricaded inside.

SWAT eventually used two rounds of gas on the apartment. At this point, Mendoza came out and was arrested.