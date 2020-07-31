5 nurses indicted by grand jury in death of Midland County inmate

The indictment states a Midland nurse failed to maintain the inmate's record of medical care, leading to his death.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Five people have officially been indicted in the death of an inmate at the Midland County Detention Center.

All five were indicted on charges of manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide and tampering with a governmental record by a grand jury on July 31.

Flor D'Liz Estrada, 30, is a licensed practical nurse or licensed vocational nurse according to the Texas Board of Nursing.

Adeola Adesomi, 41, is a registered nurse.

Timothy Forbush, 28 is also a LPN/LVN like Estrada.

Lilian Okeri, 27, was an LVN at the time of the inmate's death, but has since become a registered nurse. Okeri was arrested in Big Spring and the mug shot is not available at this time.

Kelly Robins, 52, also has an LVN/LPN license according to the Texas Board of Nursing.

Estrada's indictment states that she allegedly caused the death of the inmate around July 11, 2019.

The inmate, listed as Savion Hall, reportedly died because Estrada failed to maintain proper records of his medical care and comply with the standards of care as expected.

Hall died on July 19, 2019 in a Lubbock hospital.

The records in question were a Small Volume Nebulizer Treatment Flo-Sheet. This sheet, which would list the date and time of any drugs administered to Hall, was required to be maintained while he was in the custody of law enforcement.

However, the indictment does not say what drug he was being given or what illness he was being treated for.

After Hall's death, employees of the Midland County Sheriff's Office began investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

Four of the suspects were arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, while Okeri was arrested by the Big Spring Sheriff's Office.