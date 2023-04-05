Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Midland

Castrillo was wanted by the Socorro Police Department and the El Paso District Attorney for five counts of sexual assault.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was caught in Midland at the end of March.

According to his page on the Department of Public Safety's website, Eduardo Castrillo, 28, was captured in Midland on March 28 by DPS Special Agents and the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

Castrillo had been convicted of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm back in Feb. 2018 and driving while intoxicated (third or more) in Sept. 2020.

He had been wanted for sexual assault since Oct. 2021 after the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest.

The El Paso District Attorney's Office issued warrants for four more counts of sexual assault in Jan. 2023.