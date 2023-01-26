Law enforcement task force arrests 16-year-old in connection to 2022 murder

Not much is known about the murder at this time, except that it occurred in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — The U.S. Marshal's Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old on Thursday evening in connection to a Midland murder.

The task force is made up of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Police Department, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.