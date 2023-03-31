Fugitive from Nevada arrested in Midland County

39-year-old Todd Tonnochy is currently in the Midland County Detention Center with no bond and awaits extradition.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A fugitive homicide suspect from Nevada has been arrested in Midland County on March 28.

39-year-old Todd Tonnochy was located in the 1000 block of South Midkiff in Midland County and was arrested for Fugitive from Justice. Tonnochy is currently in the Midland County Detention Center with no bond and awaiting extradition.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office Warrants Investigators, the US Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, and the Midland COunty Sheriff's Office SWAT Team helped the Reno, Nevada's Washoe County Sheriff's Office locate Tonnochy.