DPS offers $4,000 reward for Odessa fugitive who failed to register as a sex offender

Solomon Marquez is the agency's featured sex offender fugitive for the month of March.

ODESSA, Texas — Texas DPS is looking for an Odessa man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Solomon Marquez, 69, is the agency's featured fugitive during March on the top 10 most wanted sex offenders list.

Marquez plead guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child back in 2002 after an incident with a six-year-old girl.

Following a five year confinement, he was later convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2010 and served another three years of confinement.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with previous conviction on March 31, 2022.

DPS describes Marquez as being 5'9" and weighing 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms.

He should also be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that leads to his arrest during the month of March, you could receive a $4,000 reward.