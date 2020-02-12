Suspect leads Midland Police on chase, crashes head-on into another vehicle

The man has been charged with assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threat, interference with a 911 call and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were injured Tuesday after a police chase ended in a crash near Loop 250.

According to Midland Police, officers were taking a report about an assault around 3 p.m.

At this time, officers encountered the suspect, identified as Ronald Chambers, 45, and a pursuit started near C.J. Kelly Park.

Chambers, in a Dodge SUV, was driving southbound on the northbound service road of Loop 250 when he crashed head-on into a Toyota SUV near Loop 250 and Belaire.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Chambers was also transported for minor injuries and will be sent to the Midland County Jail when he is released.

Chambers has been charged with Class A assault, unlawful restraint, terroristic threat, interference with a 911 call and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.