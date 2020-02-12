Andrews Texas Police Department asks for help in burglary case

The subjects are seen on video taking thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Texas Police Department has asked for help in a burglary case from November 25.

In a video provided by the police department, it shows the subjects pulling up to a truck that is filled with equipment in the back of its trunk.

The subjects proceeded to take thousands of dollars in equipment from the vehicle and drive away.

You can find a link to the video right here.