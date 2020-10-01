MIDLAND, Texas — An Abell Jr. High student was arrested Friday after bringing a gun to school.

The gun was confiscated once staff were made aware of the situation.

The student will be facing disciplinary action from the school. Due to the student's age their identity is not being released.

A call was put out to parents to let them know what happened but there was never a threat and the school was not put on lockdown.

School remains in session, although several parents have told NewsWest 9 they pulled their child from school for the day after the threat was made known.

