MIDLAND, Texas — A Permian High School student has been arrested after school officials say he was carrying a gun and "acting erratically."

The 17-year was in a hallway and when confronted by an assistant principal walked out of the school, then ran away from police officers.

Officers chased him and caught him across the street from the campus.

According to district officials, they found him with a handgun and drugs and arrested him on multiple charges.

“Weapons and drugs will not be tolerated on campus. We will prosecute to the fullest extent possible,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri. “We want to thank those who reported the student’s behavior, and the assistant principal and the officers who responded right away. I believe in the adage ‘if you see something, say something.’ That is the first line of defense in keeping our schools safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.