FORSAN, Texas — Thursday evening, a Forsan High School student was taken into custody by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office for making threats against their peers.

Forsan Independent School District administrators say they were told the student made a series of verbal threats to the safety of students.

They also mentioned statements encouraging other students to wear blue to school on Friday in order to be safe.

Immediately following these threats, the school district notified the Howard County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office then took the student into custody.

"Thanks go out to the students who reported this, the teachers and parents who made sure that administrators were made aware and to the Howard County Sheriff’s office for their quick response," officials said on the Forsan JH/HS Facebook.

