MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A suspect led multiple officers on a chase through Midland on Tuesday.

According to MPD, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a white pickup truck for reckless driving in the area of Midkiff and Andrews Highway.

Dylan Barrera, 20, evaded officers but was later found again at Midland Drive and Thomason. He ended up driving west bound on the north service road of Highway 80.

Barrera attempted to cross Highway 80 and failed to yield right of way. He was then struck by a passenger car.

Three teens in the passenger car were taken to the emergency room but are reportedly stable.

Barrera attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody. He has been charged with evading arrest, with other charges coming from outstanding warrants.

Traffic in that area is temporarily blocked while Midland police clean up the accident. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

RELATED: High speed chase in stolen vehicle ends with one arrested

RELATED: ECSO says man killed after high-speed chase was wanted shooting suspect