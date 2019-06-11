MIDLAND, Texas — A suspect lead officers on a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Midland police say the chase started at Highway 80 and FM 1788, before ending in the area of Howard and Thomason.

The chased started over a stolen vehicle. The suspect is in custody as of 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

