ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office says the man killed following a high speed chase in Odessa was Luis Fino Nabarette III.

Nabarette was wanted for a shooting that took place on October 28. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Following the high-speed chase in Odessa, Nabarrette exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at an ECSO deputy. The deputy then shot and killed Nabarrette.

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. No officers were injured during the chase or the shooting.

RELATED: Odessa police searching for shooting suspect

RELATED: Suspect in high speed chase shot, killed by ECSO deputy