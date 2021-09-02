Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

The district said the teacher has been fired.

PECOS, Texas — A Pecos teacher has been arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD, a Crockett Middle School teacher had been involved in inappropriate communication and behavior with a high school student.

PBTISD says administration and police immediately began an investigation and the teacher was initially placed on leave.

As a result of the investigation, the teacher, who has not been named by the district, was fired and arrested.

In a press release issued by the district, officials said it expects the highest standard of professionalism from employees, and allegations like this are taken seriously.