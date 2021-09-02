Pecos Youth Advisory Commission starts candy gram fundraiser for Valentine's Day

You can send a treat box to your valentine for $7.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — The Pecos Youth Advisory Commission will be selling candy grams and treat boxes for Valentine's Day.

They are running this fundraiser to help fun their community service projects.

You can send a treat box to your valentine for $7. You can add a bear to the box for $5.

In the treat box, there will be a Big Red soda, Ring Pop, Hot Cheetos, Hershey Kisses, and Rice Crispy Treat.

You can order your boxes by contacting the students involved in the organization.