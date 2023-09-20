OPD arrests man for capitol murder, involved in Carriage House Apartments incident in June

Kannin Shorter has been arrested by the Odessa Police Department Wednesday night. Shorter was taken into custody from the 500 block of Patterson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa released on Facebook that Kannin Shorter, who was involved in the Carriage House Apartments shooting in June, was arrested for capitol murder Wednesday night.

An Odessa Police Department investigation revealed that all the individuals involved met in the parking lot of the Carriage House Apartments to conduct an unlawful firearm transaction.

According to the City of Odessa, surveillance video revealed the three subjects, including Shorter, approached a vehicle occupied by four people. Shorter and a teen male began shooting into the vehicle, injuring three and killing one.

In July, a 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested in this case.

The City of Odessa says Shorter was taken into custody from the 500 block of Patterson.