Odessa man pleads guilty to illegally buying gun used in Odessa crime

The gun in question was used in a deadly shooting on June 29.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man pleaded guilty in a federal court in Midland on Monday to illegally buying a gun for another person that was later used in a crime.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of false statement during purchase of a firearm.

According to court documents, on June 29, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to a deadly shooting in Odessa.

While investigating, the agents found a Ruger gun they confirmed had been purchased by Rodriguez on May 26.

They also determined that Rodriguez had straw purchased at least four total firearms, including the Ruger. The ATF defines a straw purchase as “the illegal purchase of a firearm by one person for another.”

At this time, it is unclear exactly what crime the Ruger was used in. However, the Carriage House Shooting happened that same night in Odessa.