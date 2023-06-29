OPD: Multiple people shot in isolated incident

The department said there were five confirmed gunshot victims, including one death.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shooting at Carriage House Apartments.

According to OPD, at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Carriage House in reference to shots being fired and to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to multiple gunshot victims.

They also said this is an isolated incident because the shootings are connected to each other.

At last update, OPD had no information on the suspects.

They are asking anyone with information on the situation to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007565.