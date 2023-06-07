Update on victims of deadly Carriage House Apartments shooting

According to Yolanda Sims, the grandmother of one of the teens, three of the four victims are still in the hospital.

The ages of those involved in the incident range from 16 to 17. A total of five people were taken to local hospitals in the area with gunshot wounds, including one of the 16-year-old boys, who was pronounced dead.



According to Yolanda Sims, the grandmother of 18-year-old Javyn Landerth, three of the four victims are still in the hospital.

One of them has already checked out.

Sims says that her grandson is still in critical condition but stable.

“When he first woke up," Sims said. "He was still intubated and he started signaling to write something; the nurse got him a paper and marker and wrote 'Am I alive?' and I said 'Yes, you're alive.'”

She says she’s always known her grandson to be a nerdy kid with a good heart who always wants to do the right thing.

Sims also says that her family and the families of the others still in the hospital have come together in these tough times, all of them focused on the recovery of their boys first and foremost.

“And like I said it’s a tragedy for all of us," Sims continued. "We all have become a family here because we’re all suffering the same: our teenage boys are in the ICU fighting for their lives."

Sims goes on to say that parents need to keep an eye on their kids so that this doesn’t happen to them.

“Pay attention to your children, know their friends, know their whereabouts, keep a lookout on social media because this is real. This is real,” Sims added.

Sims says that she is praying for everyone involved, including the suspects. She says she feels no ill will towards them and that the lives of all the young men involved have changed because of this incident.