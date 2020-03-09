Odessa Police investigating robbery at Prosperity Bank

An unknown man reportedly entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding cash, stating he had a firearm.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Prosperity Bank on North Grandview just after noon in regards to the robbery.

An unknown man reportedly entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding cash. Officers say he also stated he had a firearm.

Afterwards the suspect left the scene in a white SUV with an unknown amount of money.

No arrests have been made and the police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

The man is described as being white or Hispanic and around 6' tall. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark cap, black sunglasses, a blue necktie, white gloves, a white long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pants and a white face mask.