Campus police found the man inside the gym after he reportedly stole items from a nearby Walmart.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail following a robbery at Walmart.

UTPB police were informed just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday about a man running toward campus who reportedly stole items from the Walmart on 42nd Street.

Campus police found the man inside the gym.

OPD reportedly arrested the man and charged him with evading arrest, with further charges pending.