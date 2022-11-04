Odessa Police investigating after man uses car to assault multiple people

Police are now searching for William Crayton, Jr. for this assault.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are looking for a man they say severely injured one and assaulted multiple others.

Police and fire crews responded to the 1000 block of W. Monahans Friday morning.

When they arrived they found a man who had suffered severe injuries.

Officers determined a man, believed to be William Earl Crayton, Jr., 31, had assaulted the man and several people inside a residence using his vehicle. The apartment was severely damaged as a result of this incident.

Police believe this was not a traffic crash but an intentional criminal act.

At this time no arrest has been made but authorities have obtained multiple warrants for Crayton's arrest.