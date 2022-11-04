Odessa Police investigating after man uses car to assault multiple people

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are looking for a man they say severely injured one and assaulted multiple others.
Police and fire crews responded to the 1000 block of W. Monahans Friday morning.
When they arrived they found a man who had suffered severe injuries.
Officers determined a man, believed to be William Earl Crayton, Jr., 31, had assaulted the man and several people inside a residence using his vehicle. The apartment was severely damaged as a result of this incident.
Police believe this was not a traffic crash but an intentional criminal act.
At this time no arrest has been made but authorities have obtained multiple warrants for Crayton's arrest.
Anyone with information on Crayton is asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers.