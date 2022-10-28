x
Hobbs Police investigating deadly hit and run

Investigators are searching for a black Nissan of an unknown model that has front-end damage.
Credit: Hobbs Police Department

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Police officers are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit and run.

Officers found a person near the roadway at the intersection of French and Sanger Friday.

They determined the person, who has not been identified at this time, had been struck by a vehicle, causing their death.

Investigators are now searching for a black Nissan of an unknown model that has front-end damage.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. 

You can also message the Hobbs Police Department on Facebook.

