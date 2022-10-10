Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital undergoes voluntary review due to environmental issues

Water quality and potential unsealed points of entry are the two issues that were found in the hospital.

HOBBS, N.M. — Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital will be undergoing a voluntary review after two environmental issues were identified by the hospital on October 7.

The two issues are the quality of the water and potential unsealed points of entry. The hospital is undergoing this review in an effort to ensure continued safety and high-quality care.

When it comes to the water quality, the hospital found low levels of chlorine in the water system during a routine inspection. The hospital is working closely with a water management company to identify the cause of these low levels. Adequate levels are important since they help remove bacteria and other contaminants.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital also began new construction on land that had not been developed yet, which forced animals to be displaced and find new shelter. The hospital received reports about rodents in and near the facility, and this led the hospital to conduct a search for unsealed points of entry.

The hospital has enacted a mitigation plan with outside experts to help assist with these issues. They said they will continue to take actions that will lead to improved safety measures for its patients, caregivers and visitors.