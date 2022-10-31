ORMC baby strangler waives arraignment hearing

Marcus McCowan Jr., was scheduled to appear in court Monday for his arraignment hearing. However, he didn't have to show because he waived his arraignment.

ODESSA, Texas — Marcus McCowan Jr., the 18-year-old man accused of choking two infants and attacking staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for his arraignment hearing.

However, McCowan didn't have to show up to the Ector County Courthouse because his attorney waived his arraignment.

A waiver of arraignment means that his attorney representing him presented a signed waiver to the court which doesn't require McCowan's presence in court.

This arraignment date was initially scheduled following McCowan being indicted by a grand jury on October 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.

The 18-year-old was at ORMC while his girlfriend was giving birth when he started acting weird, charged some nurses and then forced his way into the nursery to assault the two babies.