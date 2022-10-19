Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury

Marcus McCowan has been indicted on two counts of attempted capital murder as well as two other related counts.

ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury.

Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.

Indictment records indicate the grand jury believes McCowan knowingly caused bodily injury to an ORMC nurse and intended to cause the death of two babies by "grabbing the complainant about the neck".

McCowan was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and assault by physical contact; however, there are no indictments for those counts at this time.

The teen was in Odessa Regional Medical Center while his girlfriend gave birth when nurses say he began acting weird. He later charged some of the nurses and forced his way into the nursery.

According to jail records McCowan has been in the Ector County Jail since his arrest on Oct. 3. His bond has been set at a total of $228,312 for the eight counts.

At this time there is no word on when McCowan will be in court again.