Local mom almost gives birth on the day of ORMC attack

Megan Wood has a grateful heart today, as she's safe with her newborn baby just weeks after an ORMC attack that happened on the day she was scheduled to give birth.

ODESSA, Texas — On the day of Oct. 3, Megan Wood was scheduled to give birth to her baby at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

However, things did not go as planned for her that day.

"I was en route to the hospital and then they called and told me there weren’t any rooms available," said Wood.

Which today is bittersweet news for her, because she could have been giving birth in the labor delivery unit when 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. was wreaking havoc in the hospital's nursery.

"It was terrifying when I heard what happened, so I’m just glad I wasn’t there, and thankfully, God sent, I didn’t go in that day to have my baby," said Wood.

However, Megan was able to give birth her baby, Hudson, three days later at ORMC.

"I’m just thankful I was not there and that me and my baby are safe," said Wood.

Weeks after this incident, she holds her baby with a grateful heart, but still saddened and praying for the families who were affected.