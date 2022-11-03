Midland man named Texas DPS November Featured Fugitive

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.

MIDLAND, Texas — A man from Midland, who also has ties to Mexico, has been named the Texas Department of Public Safety’s featured fugitive for the month of November.

The announcement means the reward for information that leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been increased to $8,500 for the month.

Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, both ears, arms, wrists and legs.

The Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive , who is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang, has been wanted since February 2021 for a parole violation.

In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath or circulation.

In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month prison sentence.

This was followed by a conviction for assault against a public servant in 2009, which resulted in a two-year sentence.

In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was later released on parole in June 2019.

To be eligible for a cash reward, tippers must either call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submit a web tip through the DPS website or submit a Facebook tip .