Midland fugitive added to 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list

A reward of up to $7,500 has been posted for information leading to an arrest.
Credit: Texas DPS

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland fugitive Antonio Martinez Gonzalez has been added to the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list by the Texas Department of Transportation. 

Gonzalez is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and is wanted for Assault by Impeding Breath/Circulation and Parole Violation. 

He is listed at 5'4'' and 180 lbs. He has been previously charged with a list of crimes including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury and Evading Arrest. 

The Texas DPS website has a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest. People can click here for more information about Gonzalez. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

