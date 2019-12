ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man died following a hit-and-run accident on Farm-To-Market 2020 Saturday.

Joanna Ruiz, 41, was driving down FM 2020 just two miles outside of Odessa when she struck a pedestrian, identified as Julian Molinar, 20.

When Odessa Fire and Rescue arrived, Molinar was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Ruiz fled the scene, but she was later found and arrested.

The crash is still under investigation.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: