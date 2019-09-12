BIG SPRING, Texas — Schools across Big Spring were evacuated Monday morning after an email was sent out threatening "the gym."

Students and staff across the district were notified around 8 a.m. and police was called to investigate the threat.

According to the Big Spring Independent School District, students returned to class once they were able to confirm the campuses were safe.

"The Big Spring Police Department has inspected all Big Spring ISD gymnasiums and they have been cleared for occupancy," a statement read. "We are thankful to the police department for their timely assistance and to our parents for their patience."

