ODESSA, Texas — If you have always been interested in knowing the importance of the oil boom and how it has impacted Texas over the years, now is your chance to hear from the professionals who work in the field.

Guests will learn about the cost of the industry and who bears it.

There will also be open conversation about the red flags of the industry and the strain it has taken on natural resources.

However, most importantly, the oil and gas professionals will discuss the impact the boom has had on unemployment rates throughout the state as well as how the industry provides $102 billion in tax base for purposes for public education funding.

If you are interested in attending this free event, it will take place on Dec. 10 at Odessa college at 11:30A.M. in the Saulsbury Campus Center or you can livestream the event by clicking here.