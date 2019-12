MIDLAND, Texas — The woman stabbed to death in Midland on Sunday has been identified.

Patricia Ruedas was found at 4400 Briarwood after her estranged husband entered her home and stabbed her, according to a press release.

A warrant has been issued for Juan Ruedas.

He is described as a 5'6" Hispanic and 140 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.