MPD asks for help locating suspect in theft case

The suspect stole $2,239 worth of Beats headphones.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect in a theft case.

In December 2020, a unknown male suspect wearing a blue hat, Oklahoma red sweatshirt and black shoes stole around $2,239 worth of Beats headphones.

The suspect used pliers to open the locked case with the headphones in it.

In total, he stole 4 pairs of Beats Solo headphones valued at $1,196 and 11 pairs of Beats Powerbeats valued at $1,043.