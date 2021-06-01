OPD investigates auto burglary case

The incident occurred in November 2020 near Plant Fitness.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking for help with identifying suspects involved in an auto burglary incident.

On November 9, 2020, OPD responded to an auto Burglary at Plant Fitness on 1365 West University.

Initially investigations found out that subjects burglarized a white Kia Optima before leaving the scene in a white 4-door truck.