OPD asks for help identifying suspects in theft case

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking Ector County residents for help identifying suspects in a theft case from December 2020.
The incident occurred at Wal-Mart located on 2450 NW Loop 338.
The victim claims that she set her wallet down for a moment at the photo kiosk.
Soon after, an unknown male subject took the wallet and proceeded to hand it over to a unknown women subjects who put it in her purse.
If you recognize these subjects or know of their whereabouts, you can call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641.