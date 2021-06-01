x
OPD asks for help identifying suspects in theft case

The incident took place at Wal-Mart in December 2020.
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking Ector County residents for help identifying suspects in a theft case from December 2020. 

The incident occurred at Wal-Mart located on 2450 NW Loop 338. 

The victim claims that she set her wallet down for a moment at the photo kiosk. 

Soon after, an unknown male subject took the wallet and proceeded to hand it over to a unknown women subjects who put it in her purse. 

If you recognize these subjects or know of their whereabouts, you can call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641. 

