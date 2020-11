The money was given to the county to cover the cost of autopsies and towing vehicles following the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County Commissioners are fixing last year's budget to reflect reimbursement money from the active shooter grant.

Nearly $16,000 was given to the county back in April for the August 31, 2019 mass shooting.

The funds were intended to cover the cost of autopsies and towing vehicles after the tragedy.