Man who sold weapon to Odessa mass shooter pleads guilty to 2 federal crimes

Marcus Anthony Braziel has plead guilty to two federal crimes in relation to the Midland-Odessa mass shooting.

DALLAS, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox, announced a major plea in a firearms case.

Braziel, a resident of Lubbock, plead guilty to selling guns without a license, as well as violating tax laws.

The prosecutors said that while not every sale of a firearm needs afederally licensed firearms dealer, a dealer who has a pattern of sales for profit must have a license.

Authorities believe Braziel is the person who sold the shooter the gun he used to commit the crime on Aug. 31, 2019.

While the gunman in the August 31 shooting was not explicitly named in the court documents related to the seizure, they do mention that Braziel sold an AR-15 rifle to an Odessa resident with the shooter's initials.

#BREAKING: U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox confirmed Marcus Braziel pleaded guilty to two federal crimes in connection to the August 31st mobile mass shooting. — Tatum Guinn (@tatumguinn) October 7, 2020

Braziel's home was raided in September 2019, and multiple guns were removed from inside.