x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

MCSO investigating after finding freshly burned dead body

The fire department responded to the 5000 block of FM 1213 in response to a structure fire call, but did not find a fire.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the Midland Fire Department found a deceased burned body.

MFD responded to the 5000 block of FM 1213 after a structure fire call came in around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, investigators did not find a structure fire. However, they did discover a freshly burned dead body.

While investigators have not yet identified the victim, they say it appears to be a female.

The body is being sent off to Dallas for an autopsy. The investigation is still underway and no further information is available at this time.

Related Articles

In Other News

TIMELINE: The death of MPD Officer Heidelberg