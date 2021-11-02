MCSO investigating after finding freshly burned dead body

The fire department responded to the 5000 block of FM 1213 in response to a structure fire call, but did not find a fire.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the Midland Fire Department found a deceased burned body.

MFD responded to the 5000 block of FM 1213 after a structure fire call came in around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, investigators did not find a structure fire. However, they did discover a freshly burned dead body.

While investigators have not yet identified the victim, they say it appears to be a female.